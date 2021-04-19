Advertisement

WSU guard Tyson Etienne declares for NBA Draft, will maintain eligibility

Tyson Etienne vs OSU
Tyson Etienne vs OSU(Wichita State)
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State sophomore guard and 2020 AAC Co-Player of the Year, Tyson Etienne announced on Twitter that he will test pro waters.

Etienne recently completed a stellar second year campaign that helped the Shockers return to the NCAA tournament. He will participate in the 2021 draft process while maintaining eligibility to return to the Shockers next season.

The last day to remove his name from the draft pool is Monday, July 19th.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byron Brown mug
WPD needs help finding suspect after shooting at East Wichita Apartment Complex
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Students take the stage in memory of music director
Students take the stage in memory of music director
More April snow on the way
Enjoy today, but get ready for snow Tuesday

Latest News

The Wichita Aftershocks, Wichita State’ alumni basketball team, will headline the 16-team...
Wichita State to host TBT regional at Charles Koch Arena
Jax Pedigo, from Maize, holds the batting gloves given to him by Angels outfielder Mike Trout.
Angels fan from Maize has unforgettable experience at Kauffman Stadium
University of Kansas Jayhawks
Bryce Thompson to Enter Transfer Portal
Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School announced on Tuesday (4/13/21) that Steve Eck will be...
Kapaun Mt. Carmel hires new boys basketball head coach