WSU guard Tyson Etienne declares for NBA Draft, will maintain eligibility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State sophomore guard and 2020 AAC Co-Player of the Year, Tyson Etienne announced on Twitter that he will test pro waters.

Etienne recently completed a stellar second year campaign that helped the Shockers return to the NCAA tournament. He will participate in the 2021 draft process while maintaining eligibility to return to the Shockers next season.

The last day to remove his name from the draft pool is Monday, July 19th.

It’s not about what’s on you.

It’s about what’s in you.

& What’s in you, they can never take away.

🏁 pic.twitter.com/xUAPpSzX0x — 1 (@TheTyEtienne1) April 19, 2021

