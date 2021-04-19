Advertisement

WWII plane goes down in front of beachgoers during Florida air show

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – A World War II plane makes an emergency landing during the Cocoa Beach Air Show over the weekend.

A mechanical issue forced the pilot to ditch the vintage aircraft just offshore in front of a crowd of beachgoers on Saturday.

Rescue personnel were immediately on the scene, according to event organizers, and the pilot is OK.

Federal Aviation Officials said the pilot was the only one in the aircraft when it went down.

The FAA is investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More April snow on the way
Enjoy today, but get ready for snow Tuesday
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Byron Brown mug
WPD needs help finding suspect after shooting at East Wichita Apartment Complex
Students take the stage in memory of music director
Students take the stage in memory of music director
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts

Latest News

The crash killed two people in Spring, Texas.
2 killed in self-driving Tesla crash in Texas
Cashing in on CARES
Indianapolis police say eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx...
Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn’t have ‘red flag’ hearing
Former officer Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and...
LIVE: Prosecutor: Chauvin ‘had to know’ Floyd’s life was in danger