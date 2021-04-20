Advertisement

4You: More than 500 participate in Greater Wichita YMCA fundraiser, Hutch officer, K-9 named ‘K-9 Team of the Week’

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories for Monday, April 19, 2021.

The Greater Wichita YMCA raised more than $120,000 over the weekend from its annual Bowl-a-thon. The event, held at three local bowling alleys, drew more than 500 bowlers that combined to raise the money to support the YMCA’s Strong Community Campaign. Proceeds from the event will benefit more than 84,000 children and adults annually through the YMCA’s free and assisted services. You can still help with the mission by donating on the organization’s website.

The Kansas Police Dog Association has named Hutchinson Police Officer James Sanders and K-9, Tank its K-9 Team of the Week. Officer Sanders started his career at the Hutchinson Police Department in 2014 and helped start up the K-9 unit in 2018, obtaining Tank, the department’s first K-9 officer. In his years of service, Tank has participated in a number of successful drug sniffs and apprehensions, resulting in drugs being taken off the street and criminals being sent to jail. Prior to joining the Hutchinson Police Department, Offices Sanders served in the United States Marine Corps for 11 years.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More April snow on the way
Enjoy today, but get ready for snow Tuesday
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Byron Brown mug
WPD needs help finding suspect after shooting at East Wichita Apartment Complex
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front is coming to Kansas.
Another cold front is coming to Kansas
Students take the stage in memory of music director
Students take the stage in memory of music director

Latest News

4 for You
4You: Feel-good stories for Monday, April 19, 2021
Kansas Humane Society in Wichita, Kansas
Kansas Humane Society raises enough to cover near $45K gas bill
Gov. Kelly at Wesley Medical Center
Gov. Laura Kelly visits Wesley Medical Center, Black Nurses Association
Mid-America Dragway
Mid-America Dragway teaches area students through STEM