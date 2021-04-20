4You: More than 500 participate in Greater Wichita YMCA fundraiser, Hutch officer, K-9 named ‘K-9 Team of the Week’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories for Monday, April 19, 2021.

The Greater Wichita YMCA raised more than $120,000 over the weekend from its annual Bowl-a-thon. The event, held at three local bowling alleys, drew more than 500 bowlers that combined to raise the money to support the YMCA’s Strong Community Campaign. Proceeds from the event will benefit more than 84,000 children and adults annually through the YMCA’s free and assisted services. You can still help with the mission by donating on the organization’s website.

The Kansas Police Dog Association has named Hutchinson Police Officer James Sanders and K-9, Tank its K-9 Team of the Week. Officer Sanders started his career at the Hutchinson Police Department in 2014 and helped start up the K-9 unit in 2018, obtaining Tank, the department’s first K-9 officer. In his years of service, Tank has participated in a number of successful drug sniffs and apprehensions, resulting in drugs being taken off the street and criminals being sent to jail. Prior to joining the Hutchinson Police Department, Offices Sanders served in the United States Marine Corps for 11 years.

