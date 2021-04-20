Crawford County man pleads guilty to killing wife, injuring her grandmoter

ARMA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas man pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and attempted murder in the stabbing death of his wife and the injuring of her grandmother.

Jeremy Delmarco, of Arma, entered the pleas Tuesday in Crawford County Court. He was charged with killing 37-year-old Brandy Delmarco and injuring 84-year-old Dorma Lemaster in Arma on Feb. 4, 2019.

The pleas were accepted by Crawford County District Judge M. Jennifer Brunetti. Sentencing was set for June 30.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.