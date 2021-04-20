Advertisement

Doctors still encourage vaccine for those who have had COVID-19, recovered

Vaccination site in Sedgwick County
Vaccination site in Sedgwick County(KWCH 12)
By Lily Wu
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As more people across Sedgwick County opt to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, a challenge for local health care professionals continues to be working to convince those hesitant to get a vaccine that is safe. Over the past several weeks, Ascension Via Christi in Wichita reported that nine out of 10 patients admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated but are eligible for a vaccine.

“I know it’s protective and it’s protecting people. I tell the public that what we’ve seen last year is nothing like before. We lost a lot of lives that we could have saved if we had the vaccine available,” said Ascension Via Christi Medical Director of Hospitalists Dr. Chady Sarraf.

Some are hesitant to get the vaccine because they have already recovered from a COVID-19 infection.

“The people who had COVID and did well, congratulations. They were so lucky that they survived that infection with hopefully no chronic consequences,” Dr. Sarraf said.

He said those who have recovered the virus do have natural immunity, but not permanently. It’s uncertain exactly how long those antibodies last.

“Everything natural is really the best way to go, but we think the average is six to seven months at the most, and we’re notu sure about how much it gives us protection against the new variants,” Dr. Sarraf said.

The CDC recommends that people get the vaccine regardless of whether they’ve already had COVID-19, as experts don’t yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again with COVID-19 after recovering from the virus.

“Having COVID doesn’t mean someone is out of the woods from getting COVID again and possibly having more severe consequences than what they have had before,” Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said.

Dr. Sarraf said he wants to get the attention of those who are hesitant about the vaccines.

“Again, I’m not underestimating natural immunity. That’s really the way to go, but again, that will not last forever, and it may not cover you from the new variants that (are) becoming dominant in the US and in the world,” he said. “S o the vaccine will give you the opportunity to extend your coverage, your protection.”

If you still have questions about a COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Sarraf recommends talking with your physician for medical guidance.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hutchinson police arrested Aaron Woods on Friday, April 17, 2021, for animal cruelty. His...
Hutchinson man arrested in dog’s death
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front is coming to Kansas.
Another cold front is coming to Kansas
Ahleigha Hoffman was reunited with a special necklace that holds a locket containing her...
10-year-old girl reunited with necklace, locket containing father’s ashes
Wichita Police are looking for individuals who were "actively participating" in a large...
Wichita Police need help identifying, locating people involved in Old Town disturbance
Wichita Police are looking for a charcoal-colored mustang that has a rapidly back-firing exhaust.
Wichita Police seek help in finding car with rapidly backfiring exhaust

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine suffers another setback
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
EU agency links J&J shot to rare clots, says odds favor use
The State Department will start using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards as...
US warns against travel to 80% of world due to coronavirus
Staff member at Winfield elementary school tests positive for COVID-19