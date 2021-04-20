Fire crews extinguish southwest Wichita house fire overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire crews worked to put out a fire in the 1700 block of South Dodge overnight.

Initial calls reported that there was a fire in the backyard, but when crews arrived, the house was heavily involved with fire.

Crews said they believe the house was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt.

While crews ran into difficulties with other homes facing exposure, the fire did not spread anywhere else.

Damage is estimated to be between $40,000 to $50,000.

