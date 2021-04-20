Advertisement

Fire crews extinguish southwest Wichita house fire overnight

Wichita Fire crews worked to put out a fire in the 1700 block of South Dodge overnight.
Wichita Fire crews worked to put out a fire in the 1700 block of South Dodge overnight.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire crews worked to put out a fire in the 1700 block of South Dodge overnight.

Initial calls reported that there was a fire in the backyard, but when crews arrived, the house was heavily involved with fire.

Crews said they believe the house was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt.

While crews ran into difficulties with other homes facing exposure, the fire did not spread anywhere else.

Damage is estimated to be between $40,000 to $50,000.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front is coming to Kansas.
Another cold front is coming to Kansas
Hutchinson police arrested Aaron Woods on Friday, April 17, 2021, for animal cruelty. His...
Hutchinson man arrested in dog’s death
Wichita Police are looking for a charcoal-colored mustang that has a rapidly back-firing exhaust.
Wichita Police seek help in finding car with rapidly backfiring exhaust
A wild bobcat can be seen running across the street, growling and then attacking a North...
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
A late April snow will be here and gone before we know it.
Snow first, then freezing temperatures threaten through Wednesday

Latest News

Staff member at Winfield elementary school tests positive for COVID-19
'Girl Time' bags
Haysville sisters get Helping Hand with their ‘Girl Time’ project
jumping worm
Invasive species of worm makes way to Midwest, could be harmful to Kansas soils
The "jumping worm" is an invasive species that experts fear could cause harm to soils in...
Invasive species of worm makes way to Midwest, could be harmful to Kansas soils