Freeze tonight, rain returns Thursday and Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to get cold again tonight, with a freeze likely across the state.

Lows will drop into the upper 20s overnight, so you’ll want to cover sensitive plants once again. We will have a mostly clear sky with the wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday, clouds will increase through the day, becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.

Rain chances will start late Wednesday night and they will continue off and on Thursday into Friday. We could even get a few thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. Rain will end just in time for the weekend.

Highs will stay in the 50s Thursday, but they will warm into the 60s Friday and Saturday and the 70s on Sunday.

There will be another chance for storms by next Tuesday, especially in the afternoon and evening.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-15. High: 56.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy with rain late. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 38.

Thursday: Showers, off and on. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 54.

Fri: High: 62 Low: 46 Morning showers, then isolated storms.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 48 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 46 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 59 Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 63 Partly to mostly cloudy with evening storms.

