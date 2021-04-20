Haysville sisters get Helping Hand with their ‘Girl Time’ project

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Haysville sisters are working on a project to get feminine hygiene products to students who need them.

They’re called “Girl Time” bags – a zippered pouch filled with pads, tampons, and wipes.

Sisters Brooke Pfeiffer and Alyssa Noris came up with the idea as a project for the National Junior Honor Society. Their mom Amanda Pfeiffer suggested they pick a project they could keep doing, after all, “girl time” comes every month!

Brooke and Alyssa attend Haysville West Middle School, but their project supports the entire district. Their goal is to get a supply of these bags into every school in the Haysville School District: 5 bags for each of the elementary schools and 15 bags for each of the middle and high schools.

Alyssa said she wants girls to know they’re not alone and, “there are girls out there supporting you and helping you.”

KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave them a Helping Hand of $1,200 to keep their project going.

To contribute to Brooke and Alyssa’s project, you can purchase items from their Amazon Wishlist.

