Man arrested for battery after road rage incident in S. Wichita

Wichita police arrested 51-year-old Tyrone Inkelaar on Monday (4/19/21) in connection to a road...
Wichita police arrested 51-year-old Tyrone Inkelaar on Monday (4/19/21) in connection to a road rage shooting on west Kellogg last week.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A situation the Wichita Police Department described as a large physical disturbance stemming from a road rage incident led to the arrest of a 51-year-old Wichita man. Police said officers arrested Tyrone Inkelaar on a charge of simple battery.

At about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, Wichita police said officers responded to an off-duty officer in trouble call at Kellogg and Meridian.

“Officers received information of a large physical disturbance on Kellogg and on off-duty officer being on the scene,” police said.

Through the investigation, officers learned this began with a road rage incident between Inkelaar, driving a black pickup and a 63-year-old man driving a white pickup.

“Inkelaar stopped in front of the white truck on Kellogg, exited his vehicle and ran toward the other driver,” police said. “A physical disturbance then ensued.”

Police said an off-duty community service officer saw what was happening, stopped and alerted witnesses to call 911.

The WPD arrested Inkelaar without incident and reported the and the other man involved in the disturbance sustained minor injuries. Police said the case will be presented to the City of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office.

