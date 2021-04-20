Advertisement

Military says that Chad’s president killed on battlefield

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2008 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno addresses...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2008 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno addresses a news conference at the Presidential Palace in N'Djamena, Chad. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)(Jerome Delay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — A top military commander says that Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno has been killed on the battlefield in a fight against rebels. He has died after more than three decades in power.

The stunning announcement on national television and radio came just hours after election officials had declared him the winner of the April 11 vote, paving the way for him to stay in power for six more years.

The circumstances of Deby’s death could not immediately be independently confirmed due to the remote location.

It was not known why the president would have visited the area or participated in ongoing clashes with the rebels who opposed his rule.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front is coming to Kansas.
Another cold front is coming to Kansas
Hutchinson police arrested Aaron Woods on Friday, April 17, 2021, for animal cruelty. His...
Hutchinson man arrested in dog’s death
Wichita Police are looking for a charcoal-colored mustang that has a rapidly back-firing exhaust.
Wichita Police seek help in finding car with rapidly backfiring exhaust
A wild bobcat can be seen running across the street, growling and then attacking a North...
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
A late April snow will be here and gone before we know it.
Snow first, then freezing temperatures threaten through Wednesday

Latest News

Wichita Police are looking for individuals who were "actively participating" in a large...
Wichita Police need help identifying, locating people involved in Old Town disturbance
Wichita Fire crews worked to put out a fire in the 1700 block of South Dodge overnight.
Fire crews extinguish southwest Wichita house fire overnight
Staff member at Winfield elementary school tests positive for COVID-19
'Girl Time' bags
Haysville sisters get Helping Hand with their ‘Girl Time’ project