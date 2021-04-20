Pratt hospital faces struggle with visitors reluctant or refusing to wear masks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hospitals have done a lot of fighting over the past year in trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in their communities and to help people recover who were sick enough with the virus to need hospital care. One Kansas medical facility reports one of the fights its facing now is getting some members of the public to follow its rules on masks when inside the facility.

Those who come into Pratt Regional Medical Center will have the familiar questionnaire that includes whether they’ve had COVID-19 in the last 10 days or if they’ve been exposed in the last 14 days.

Part of that checklist for guest services staff greeting those entering the hospital is to make sure that all of those patients and visitors older than a toddler are masking up.

“We’re here to keep everyone safe,” said Amy Carrington with Guest Services at Pratt Regional Medical Center. “We get a lot of elderly people. I work with the clinic door and so there’s elderly patients and there’s immune-compromised patients. There’ brand new babies.”

Throughout the pandemic, there’s been reluctance and refusal to wear masks. Recently Pratt Regional Medical Center said its facing more patients and visitors creating conflict about the hospital’s mask rule.

“They roll their eyes and they’re scoffing, or sometimes just plain rude about wearing a mask,” Carrington said. “It’s not always just for them, it’s for the other ones around them.”

Pratt Regional Medical Center said even though mask requirements have been lifted at the schools and local businesses, hospitals are held to a higher standard. This standard calls for following the rules set out by the CDC and CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Hospital employees, we get sick too, and if we’re sick, we can’t be here to help the community,” Carrington said.

Pratt Regional Medical Center said it understands some of the frustrations people have and the desire to get back to normal, because that’s what the health professionals and staff at the hospital want too. But they’ve seen the impact masking can have on keeping their community healthier.

“This season for flu, we’ve had zero reported flu cases in Pratt County. That’s unheard of and I think part of it is social distancing and masking,” said Pratt Regional Medical Center Director of Quality and Infection Control Paul Carrington. “has it helped with COVID? Probably, but we don’t know much.”

The hospital is asking people to remain calm and patient, for a little while longer.

“Right now, kind of at the end of the game, so to speak, is when we still have to be really diligent,” Paul Carrington said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.