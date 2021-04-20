Advertisement

Snowy start to the work day

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the snow continues to fall on south-central Kansas, but it will...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the snow continues to fall on south-central Kansas, but it will come to an end by late morning.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the snow continues to fall on south-central Kansas, but it will come to an end by late morning. Be on the lookout for some slick spots during the morning commute, but later today as the sunshine returns all the snow will be nothing but a memory.

Highs in the upper 40s this afternoon will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s tonight. A Freeze Warning is in effect into Wednesday morning so tender plants and exposed pipes will need to be protected from the record-setting cold.

Warmer weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday, but so does our next weather maker. However, other than a few snow showers in western Kansas Wednesday night, this one looks wet with showers on Thursday followed by a few thunderstorms on Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Snow early, then decreasing clouds and colder. Wind: N/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 48.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 38.

Thu: High: 54. Low: 41. Cloudy, chance of showers in the afternoon.

Fri: High: 62. Low: 48. Morning showers, then isolated storms.

Sat: High: 65. Low: 44. Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 57. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Mon: High: 81. Low: 60. Mostly sunny, windy and warm.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front is coming to Kansas.
Another cold front is coming to Kansas
Hutchinson police arrested Aaron Woods on Friday, April 17, 2021, for animal cruelty. His...
Hutchinson man arrested in dog’s death
Wichita Police are looking for a charcoal-colored mustang that has a rapidly back-firing exhaust.
Wichita Police seek help in finding car with rapidly backfiring exhaust
A wild bobcat can be seen running across the street, growling and then attacking a North...
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
A late April snow will be here and gone before we know it.
Snow first, then freezing temperatures threaten through Wednesday

Latest News

A late April snow will be here and gone before we know it.
Snow first, then freezing temperatures threaten through Wednesday
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front is coming to Kansas.
Another cold front is coming to Kansas
A cold front is coming that will bring a chance for snow Monday night through Tuesday morning.
Winter returns to Kansas Monday night through Tuesday
More April snow on the way
Enjoy today, but get ready for snow Tuesday