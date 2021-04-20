Snowy start to the work day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the snow continues to fall on south-central Kansas, but it will come to an end by late morning. Be on the lookout for some slick spots during the morning commute, but later today as the sunshine returns all the snow will be nothing but a memory.

Highs in the upper 40s this afternoon will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s tonight. A Freeze Warning is in effect into Wednesday morning so tender plants and exposed pipes will need to be protected from the record-setting cold.

Warmer weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday, but so does our next weather maker. However, other than a few snow showers in western Kansas Wednesday night, this one looks wet with showers on Thursday followed by a few thunderstorms on Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Snow early, then decreasing clouds and colder. Wind: N/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 48.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 38.

Thu: High: 54. Low: 41. Cloudy, chance of showers in the afternoon.

Fri: High: 62. Low: 48. Morning showers, then isolated storms.

Sat: High: 65. Low: 44. Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 57. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Mon: High: 81. Low: 60. Mostly sunny, windy and warm.

