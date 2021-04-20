Staff member at Winfield elementary school tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fourth graders at Winfield’s Lowell Elementary School will not have class Tuesday, April 20, after a staff member on Monday tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to contact tracing, all fourth-grade students and staff must be quarantined. The Winfield school district said students will move to remote learning Wednesday, April 21 and return to the classroom on Thursday, April 29.

