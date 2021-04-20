Advertisement

Taco Bell to recycle, reuse hot sauce packets

The fast-food chain says it is working on a sauce packet recycling pilot program.
The fast-food chain says it is working on a sauce packet recycling pilot program.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to give its sauce packets a second life.

The fast-food chain says it’s working on a recycling pilot program.

More than 8 billion sauce packets are used every year in the United States, according to Taco Bell.

The company says their plan will give the packets a “spicier second life that doesn’t involve a landfill.”

The chain is partnering with recycling company TerraCycle.

“Now more than ever, consumers don’t want to sacrifice the planet no matter how delicious the meal,” said TerraCycle CEO and Founder Tom Szaky.

No specific details yet on how the program will work, but Taco Bell says it will involve free shipping.

The program is expected to launch later this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front is coming to Kansas.
Another cold front is coming to Kansas
Hutchinson police arrested Aaron Woods on Friday, April 17, 2021, for animal cruelty. His...
Hutchinson man arrested in dog’s death
Ahleigha Hoffman was reunited with a special necklace that holds a locket containing her...
10-year-old girl reunited with necklace, locket containing father’s ashes
Wichita Police are looking for a charcoal-colored mustang that has a rapidly back-firing exhaust.
Wichita Police seek help in finding car with rapidly backfiring exhaust
A late April snow will be here and gone before we know it.
Snow first, then freezing temperatures threaten through Wednesday

Latest News

Florida toddler saves himself from drowning
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny...
Navalny’s doctors prevented from seeing him at prison clinic
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden praying for ‘right verdict’ in Chauvin trial
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin’s fate
Ted Nugent performs at Rams Head Live in Baltimore on Aug. 16, 2013. Nugent revealed he was in...
Ted Nugent, who once dismissed COVID-19, gets virus