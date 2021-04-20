Ten-digit dialing begins soon in Kansas area codes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Later this year, Kansans will have to use ten digits when dialing phone numbers with 785 and 620 area codes. The state is asking for you to start practicing now.

Callers are encouraged to begin using 10-digit calling on April 24, 2021. Any calls dialed with 7-digits will still go through during this practice period.

Beginning October 24, 2021, callers in 785 and 620 area codes must use 10-digit dialing or the call will not go through. The only exceptions are any three-digit abbreviated numbers available in the community, such as 911. Callers will still dial 1 + the area code and telephone number for all long-distance calls.

The change will make it easier for persons in crisis to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Beginning July 16, 2022, callers can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 988. Until then, callers will continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

