WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was critically injured in a house fire near Lincoln and Edgemoor Tuesday morning.

The fire was in the 1100 block of south Pineridge Road after 8 a.m.

Eyewitness News has a crew on-scene to gather more information.

House fire in the 1100 blk of S Pineridge Rd. Watch for fire companies near Lincoln and Edgemoor. Fire visible on arrival. EMS also responding for one patient. #icttraffic #ictfire — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) April 20, 2021

