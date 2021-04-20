Wichita Police need help identifying, locating people involved in Old Town disturbance
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are looking for people and a vehicle involved in an aggravated battery in Old Town a week ago.
Police said around 2 a.m. April 12 they were called to a business in the 100 block of North Mosley where a large fight had broken out.
During the fight, a 22-year-old man was significantly injured after being thrown from a staircase by another man. The 22-year-old has since been released from the hospital.
Police are looking for individuals that were “actively participating” in the disturbance.
Those with any information, can contact detective Jerrell at 316-268-4128 or email at sjerrell@wichita.gov.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.