Wichita Police need help identifying, locating people involved in Old Town disturbance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are looking for people and a vehicle involved in an aggravated battery in Old Town a week ago.

Police said around 2 a.m. April 12 they were called to a business in the 100 block of North Mosley where a large fight had broken out.

During the fight, a 22-year-old man was significantly injured after being thrown from a staircase by another man. The 22-year-old has since been released from the hospital.

Police are looking for individuals that were “actively participating” in the disturbance.

Those with any information, can contact detective Jerrell at 316-268-4128 or email at sjerrell@wichita.gov.

Wichita Police said this vehicle was involved in a disturbance at an Old Town business April 12. (Wichita Police)

WPD needs your help identifying the pictured individuals and vehicle involved in an aggravated battery case. Just... Posted by Wichita Police Department on Monday, April 19, 2021

