1 in 4 Kansans have completed COVID-19 vaccination series

Coronavirus in Kansas
(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One in four Kansans have completed their series of COVID-19 vaccinations, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported.

Over a million Kansans, about 37% of the state, have at least received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As vaccination continues, the state of Kansas reported 593 new COVID-19 cases since Monday.

The state also reported six new deaths and 36 hospitalizations since Monday.

Two COVID-19 clusters were named in Wichita.

A cluster accounting for six cases of COVID-19 was reported at Mount St. Mary long-term care facility. Another cluster that had eight cases was reported at a Spirit Aerosystems building. That building was identified as 2-280J.

