April 21 marks 20 years since devastating Hoisington tornado

Extensive damage from the tornado that tore through Hoisington on April 21, 2001.
Extensive damage from the tornado that tore through Hoisington on April 21, 2001.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - April 21, 2001 is a day people living in Hoisington at that time will never forget. Twenty years ago Wednesday, a large, F-4 tornado tore through the Barton County city, leaving a five-mile path of destruction.

The tornado first hit the southwest part of the city a little after 9 p.m. It had winds of more than 200 miles per hour at its peak. One person died, 28 others were injured. The tornado destroyed nearly 200 homes and 12 businesses, many of which were rebuilt.

