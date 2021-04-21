April 21 marks 20 years since devastating Hoisington tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - April 21, 2001 is a day people living in Hoisington at that time will never forget. Twenty years ago Wednesday, a large, F-4 tornado tore through the Barton County city, leaving a five-mile path of destruction.

The tornado first hit the southwest part of the city a little after 9 p.m. It had winds of more than 200 miles per hour at its peak. One person died, 28 others were injured. The tornado destroyed nearly 200 homes and 12 businesses, many of which were rebuilt.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.