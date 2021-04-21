Biden to unveil more details about 30 by 30 plan later this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - President Biden could unveil the details of the ’30 by 30′ plan by later this week.

In a series of executive orders signed by President Biden since taking office, one signed on Jan. 27 could impact land. It’s known as the ’30 by 30′ plan and would place 30% of U.S. lands and 30% of U.S. waters under federal jurisdiction by 2030.

While details of the plan are still sparse, lawmakers supporting the plan say the goals include supporting locally-led conservation efforts, working towards a more equitable and inclusive version for nature conservation, honoring tribal and indigenous communities, and supporting private land conservation all guided by science.

A big question farmers and ranchers want answered is when will they receive the next round of COVID-19 aid payments? According to an FSA administrator, those payments should roll out by late summer. There will be around six billion in the next round of payments. Signup for those payments reopened the first week of April and producers will have 60 days to enroll.

Each year Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) Foundation for Agriculture awards scholarships to college students studying in fields that benefit agriculture and rural Kansas. Thirty-nine recipients were awarded $23,500 in scholarships for the 2021-22 school year. Over the past decade, the foundation has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships.

“We’re investing in students today to ensure they become tomorrow’s leaders,” said KFB President and Foundation Chair Rich Felts.

President Biden is hosting an international climate summit later this week. The summit will take place virtually on Thursday, April 22, and Friday, April 23. Biden is expected to release new emissions reduction targets for the Paris Climate Accord and a pledge of financial help for less wealthy countries combatting climate change.

