Building You: City of Wichita hiring lifeguards

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is hiring for more lifeguards right now.

The Aquatics division of the Park and Recreation Department needs 30 more lifeguards. They expect to have a team of 140 lifeguards this season.

“‘We’re hoping to have hundreds of people coming out the first day,” said Brian Hill, aquatics supervisor.

Lifeguards must be at least 15-years-old to apply. The pay is between $8.76 to $15.69 per hour, depending on experience.

Six public pools will open on Memorial Day, May 31st. The pools include Aley (1800 S Seneca), College Hill (304 S Circle Dr), Harvest (9500 W Provincial), McAfee (1300 E 16th St), Minisa (1350 N Jeanette), and Orchard (1062 N Clara).

The city offers on the job training. Lifeguard classes will be held: April 30-May 2, May 7-9, May 14-16, and May 21-23.

The aquatics division is also hiring for water watchers. These individuals are active adults who want to assist with safety at the pools. Shifts will be Monday through Friday from 1 pm to 4 pm at all the city pools. For this role, contact the office at (316) 268-4390.

