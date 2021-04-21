Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In December, four-year-old twins from Liberal released a balloon with a wish list to Santa Claus. Months later, a stranger more than 600 miles away found the balloon and last week, he made every wish come true.

When four-year-old Luna Gonzalez and her twin sister Gianella let their balloon go four months ago, their family had no way of knowing that the fun holiday activity would lead to a new friendship hundreds of miles away. Recently, near Shreveport, Louisiana, Alvin Bamburg was hunting when he encountered something unusual.

“I was on my hunting lease. I was deer hunting. I went to my other stand to check it out and I saw a balloon in a treetop,” he said.

Bamburg said God told him to take a closer look. With that balloon were Christmas lists for Luna and Gianella. Right then and there, Bamburg decided to be Santa’s helper, first posting the balloon and the note on Facebook, eventually leading him to finding the girls who released it. Then, he started gathering the gifts on their list and mailed them to the twins.

Friends, family and coworkers were among those who helped Bamburg in the effort.

“He took the time out of the day while he was hunting to grab it and see what it was that caught his eye and he could’ve just left it there or taken it home, but he put it on social media and it went on from there. It’s something so nice. There’s so many wonderful people behind him and his wife,” Luna and Gianella’s mother, Leticia Gonzalez said.

There was one item on the list that Bamburg couldn’t mail.

Two weeks ago, Bamburg and his wife drove several hours to meet the girls with their final gift, a puppy.

“To see those little girls smile like that... They got down on the ground, the puppy ran and crawled up on their laps. He was wagging his little tail so fast. There’s no amount of money you can put on something like that,” Bamburg said.

Now, he’s much more than Santa’s helper. He’s now friends with the girls and their family. His reason behind the effort that led to this new friendship is simple.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” Bamburg said. “This world is crazy right now. People just need kindness.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.