Liberal Police: Fire intentionally set at National Beef facility Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fire was intentionally set at National Beef in Liberal earlier this week, according to police.

A release by the Liberal Police Department said that police and fire crews responded to a fire at the building on Sunday before 1 a.m.

Later, after reviewing surveillance video where they saw an 18-year-old setting the fire prior to the call, police determined that the fire was intentionally set.

The suspect was arrested on charges of aggravated arson.

