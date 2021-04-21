Advertisement

Liberal Police: Fire intentionally set at National Beef facility Sunday

(WCTV)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fire was intentionally set at National Beef in Liberal earlier this week, according to police.

A release by the Liberal Police Department said that police and fire crews responded to a fire at the building on Sunday before 1 a.m.

Later, after reviewing surveillance video where they saw an 18-year-old setting the fire prior to the call, police determined that the fire was intentionally set.

The suspect was arrested on charges of aggravated arson.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You'll soon be required to dial the area code when calling someone in the 785 and 620 area codes.
Ten-digit dialing begins soon in Kansas area codes
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Wichita Police are looking for individuals who were "actively participating" in a large...
Wichita Police need help identifying, locating people involved in Old Town disturbance
Ahleigha Hoffman was reunited with a special necklace that holds a locket containing her...
10-year-old girl reunited with necklace, locket containing father’s ashes
The "jumping worm" is an invasive species that experts fear could cause harm to soils in...
Invasive species of worm makes way to Midwest, could be harmful to Kansas soils

Latest News

30 by 30 plan
Biden to unveil more details about 30 by 30 plan later this week
4you: K9 Bruno retires, Pickleball Tournament raises funds for Wichita Children's Home
4you: K9 Bruno retires, Pickleball Tournament raises funds for Wichita Children’s Home
Rise Up Reno has painted wings across Hutchinson
Rise Up Reno spreads its wings across town
Children’s Mercy begins Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial in children
Children’s Mercy begins Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial in children