Mushroom hunters find human skull in Saline County

generic
KWCH 12
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A human skull was found by mushroom hunters in Saline County Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The office said the pair of hunters found the skull that has “been there for a period of time” at Dry Creek, less than a mile north from Magnolia Road. They then called 911.

The sheriff’s office contacted the Kansas Bureau of Investigations, who are now on scene with a paleontologist.

The office did not provide a timeline on identification.

