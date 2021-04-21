Advertisement

Rain chances return to finish off the week

Central and eastern Kansas will get wet Thursday/Friday
Rain chances return for some to finish the week.
Rain chances return for some to finish the week.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that showers on Thursday could turn into a chance for some thunder by Friday, but severe weather is not in the forecast for Kansas either day. After a cool week, we can expect temperatures to start climbing as we head toward the weekend.

There’s still a threat of some frost along and east of the Flint Hills for early Thursday with low temperatures falling into the 30s. Highs will mainly be in the 50s with a cloudy sky and some afternoon showers, especially over central and eastern Kansas. The warmest weather Thursday will be in western Kansas with highs in the 60s.

Friday has a chance for showers in the morning, but scattered thunderstorms are on the way for south central Kansas during the evening. Amounts could reach 1 inch along and southeast of the Turnpike. Highs will be back up in the 60s.

Look for a much warmer weekend with 60s on the way for Saturday and temperatures approaching 80 by Sunday.

Next week has more active weather on the horizon. A severe threat may setup in Kansas for Tuesday. Check back for details.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Turning cloudy; not as cold. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; A.M. sprinkle, P.M. showers. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 54.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 46.

Fri: High: 62 Cloudy; A.M. showers, then some P.M. storms.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 44 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 47 Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 59 Mostly sunny; windy.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 63 Increasing clouds; evening storms. Windy.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 51 Mostly cloudy; P.M. showers. Windy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You'll soon be required to dial the area code when calling someone in the 785 and 620 area codes.
Ten-digit dialing begins soon in Kansas area codes
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Wichita Police are looking for individuals who were "actively participating" in a large...
Wichita Police need help identifying, locating people involved in Old Town disturbance
The "jumping worm" is an invasive species that experts fear could cause harm to soils in...
Invasive species of worm makes way to Midwest, could be harmful to Kansas soils
Ahleigha Hoffman was reunited with a special necklace that holds a locket containing her...
10-year-old girl reunited with necklace, locket containing father’s ashes

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a very cold morning across Kansas.
Warmer on Wednesday, wet on Thursday
It’s going to get cold again tonight, with a freeze likely across the state.
Freeze tonight, rain returns Thursday and Friday
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the snow continues to fall on south-central Kansas, but it will...
Snowy start to the work day
A late April snow will be here and gone before we know it.
Snow first, then freezing temperatures threaten through Wednesday