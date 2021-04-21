Rain chances return to finish off the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that showers on Thursday could turn into a chance for some thunder by Friday, but severe weather is not in the forecast for Kansas either day. After a cool week, we can expect temperatures to start climbing as we head toward the weekend.

There’s still a threat of some frost along and east of the Flint Hills for early Thursday with low temperatures falling into the 30s. Highs will mainly be in the 50s with a cloudy sky and some afternoon showers, especially over central and eastern Kansas. The warmest weather Thursday will be in western Kansas with highs in the 60s.

Friday has a chance for showers in the morning, but scattered thunderstorms are on the way for south central Kansas during the evening. Amounts could reach 1 inch along and southeast of the Turnpike. Highs will be back up in the 60s.

Look for a much warmer weekend with 60s on the way for Saturday and temperatures approaching 80 by Sunday.

Next week has more active weather on the horizon. A severe threat may setup in Kansas for Tuesday. Check back for details.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Turning cloudy; not as cold. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; A.M. sprinkle, P.M. showers. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 54.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 46.

Fri: High: 62 Cloudy; A.M. showers, then some P.M. storms.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 44 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 47 Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 59 Mostly sunny; windy.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 63 Increasing clouds; evening storms. Windy.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 51 Mostly cloudy; P.M. showers. Windy.

