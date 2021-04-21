Advertisement

Rise Up Reno spreads its wings across town

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Rise Up Reno, a program that educates youth in the Hutchinson area about living drug-free, has created a new outreach program.

They enlisted the help of local artist Shaelee Mendenhall to come up with a unique wing design for the program which are now painted around town, including at the Hutch Water Park.

“We’ve since then added several other that are my design, but also we’ve employed students to be leaders in the grade schools and middle schools and they’ve designed wings that we’re putting up around Hutchinson on the schools,” Mendenhall said.

Last year, Mendenhall and another artist went around town painting hearts for a program called: Spread the Love.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You'll soon be required to dial the area code when calling someone in the 785 and 620 area codes.
Ten-digit dialing begins soon in Kansas area codes
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Wichita Police are looking for individuals who were "actively participating" in a large...
Wichita Police need help identifying, locating people involved in Old Town disturbance
Ahleigha Hoffman was reunited with a special necklace that holds a locket containing her...
10-year-old girl reunited with necklace, locket containing father’s ashes
The "jumping worm" is an invasive species that experts fear could cause harm to soils in...
Invasive species of worm makes way to Midwest, could be harmful to Kansas soils

Latest News

Children’s Mercy begins Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial in children
Children’s Mercy begins Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial in children
Children’s Mercy begins Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial in children
Children’s Mercy begins Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial in children
Food truck stolen from Wichita recovered by police in Missouri
KDOL investigating data breach