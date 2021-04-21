Rise Up Reno spreads its wings across town

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Rise Up Reno, a program that educates youth in the Hutchinson area about living drug-free, has created a new outreach program.

They enlisted the help of local artist Shaelee Mendenhall to come up with a unique wing design for the program which are now painted around town, including at the Hutch Water Park.

“We’ve since then added several other that are my design, but also we’ve employed students to be leaders in the grade schools and middle schools and they’ve designed wings that we’re putting up around Hutchinson on the schools,” Mendenhall said.

Last year, Mendenhall and another artist went around town painting hearts for a program called: Spread the Love.

