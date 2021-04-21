Soon, no appointment needed to get COVID-19 vaccine at Wichita’s old downtown library

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County announced that starting Monday, April 26, the county’s health department will begin taking walk-ins, not requiring appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine at Wichita’s old downtown library, now serving as Sedgwick County’s main community vaccine clinic.

Sedgwick County said those wanting to make an appointment to get a vaccine can do so. In Sedgwick County, the clinic is available for anyone 16 and older to be vaccinated. You can find further information on COVID-19 vaccines and Sedgwick County’s distribution effort on the county’s website.

Data shared by Sedgwick County shows that as of Wednesday, April 21, the county’s health department has administered 196,378 doses of a VOVID vaccine. Of that total, about 90,000 doses have completed vaccinations with a little more than 2,700 single doses of Johnson & Johnson administered by the health department and more than 86,400 second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Countywide, overall data shows that more than 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Sedgwick County. You can track weekly vaccination numbers in the county here: COVID-19 vaccinations in Sedgwick County.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.