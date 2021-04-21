Warmer on Wednesday, wet on Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a very cold morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s feel like the teens with a light, but brisk, northwest breeze. Later today, despite increasing clouds, temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 50s, below normal but way warmer than Tuesday.

Our next weather maker will arrive on Thursday. Two pieces of energy will be crossing through Kansas. The first one will produce light scattered rain showers tomorrow, mainly late morning through early afternoon. The second, stronger wave will move through on Friday producing more widespread rain and thunder. However, nothing severe is expected.

Warmer weather returns this weekend and even more so early next week. Highs in the 60s on Saturday will climb into the 70s on Sunday and 80s on Monday. The forecast also looks dry until Tuesday when a chance of t’storms comes back to Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 56.

Tonight: Becoming clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, scattered showers. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 54.

Tomorrow Night: Evening showers, otherwise cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 46.

Fri: High: 62. Low: 44. Morning showers, then isolated storms.

Sat: High: 67. Low: 47. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 59. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Mon: High: 81. Low: 63. Mostly sunny, windy and warm.

Tue: High: 78. Low: 51. Partly cloudy; late day storms possible.

