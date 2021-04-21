Advertisement

WATCH: Wichita city councilmember discusses localized impact from case surrounding death of George Floyd

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The case surrounding the officer-involved death of George Floyd had a ripple effect across the country and led to discussions about police and the communities they serve, including in Wichita.

Following the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on charges that included second-degree murder, Eyewitness News sat down with Wichita City Council Member Brandon Johnson to discuss the impact of the case on the Wichita community, as well as across the U.S.

You can see the interview in the player above.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
You'll soon be required to dial the area code when calling someone in the 785 and 620 area codes.
Ten-digit dialing begins soon in Kansas area codes
Ahleigha Hoffman was reunited with a special necklace that holds a locket containing her...
10-year-old girl reunited with necklace, locket containing father’s ashes
Hutchinson police arrested Aaron Woods on Friday, April 17, 2021, for animal cruelty. His...
Hutchinson man arrested in dog’s death
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front is coming to Kansas.
Another cold front is coming to Kansas

Latest News

Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
WATCH: Wichita city council member discusses community impact from George Floyd death, guilty verdict
COVID-19 CDC recommendations
Doctors still encourage vaccine for those who have had COVID-19, recovered