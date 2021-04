WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Single game tickets to Wichita Wind Surge games go on sale Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at windsurge.com and at the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Opening week at Riverfront Stadium is May 11-16.

