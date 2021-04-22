Dodge City man arrested for attempted murder in December shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dodge City Police have arrested a 19-year-old for an alleged attempted murder in December 2020.

Samuel Paz-Acosta was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and booked into the Ford County Jail.

On Dec. 27, police said officers were sent to the 400 block of East Spruce for a shooting. When police arrived, they found another 19-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.