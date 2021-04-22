Driver eludes Newton police in school zone, crashes following short chase

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a short chase and crash in Newton.

Newton police said the around 3 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the school zone near Northridge Elementary. The driver refused to provide his driver’s license and then drove away from the stop.

After a short chase, the driver lost control, rolled his car, and hit a tree near 11th and Plum. The driver was injured in the crash and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Newton police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.