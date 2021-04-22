Advertisement

Driver eludes Newton police in school zone, crashes following short chase

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a short chase and crash in Newton.

Newton police said the around 3 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the school zone near Northridge Elementary. The driver refused to provide his driver’s license and then drove away from the stop.

After a short chase, the driver lost control, rolled his car, and hit a tree near 11th and Plum. The driver was injured in the crash and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Newton police say the investigation is ongoing.

