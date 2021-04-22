Advertisement

Earth Day tradition continues at Earhart Elementary School

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Earth Day tradition called “Earthstravaganza” continues at Wichita’s Earhart Environmental Magnet Elementary School.

With “Earthstravaganza,” students get to take part In several activities across the school’s campus that are geared toward the environment and the impact the everyone can make on it. On Thursday, April 22, learning about the important environmental role bees play was among the “Earthstravaganza” lessons. The fun also included a fishing activity and pottery sessions.

Volunteers from throughout the community lend their expertise for the annual event.

“It’s about the experience for the kids,” said Earhart principal Matt Malget. “We are creating kids that are going to make a positive impact on our future, that are dedicated to helping our environment and not hurting it. And our kids are going to be the leaders that later on down the road, they’re going to be doing these presentations, they’re going to be sharing their stories with young people and adults, just one, how to make the world a better place”

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Jake Dunne volunteered his time for the event, teaching students a weather lesson.

