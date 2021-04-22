Gov. Kelly signs bills into law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has signed legislation into law, including one that changes the definition of stalking to include intentionally stalking someone under 14-years-old.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has signed various bills to implement meaningful changes for Kansans, communities and businesses.

According to Gov. Kelly, House Bill 2071, as amended, will amend the definition of the crime of stalking to include intentionally engaging in a course of conduct targeted at a specific child under the age of 14 that would cause a reasonable person to fear for the child’s safety.

Gov. Kelly said House Bill 2085 creates the Students’ Right to Know Act, which requires the Department of Education to ensure the distribution of information to all students in grades 7 through 12. She said information be distributed includes the following:

The State Board of Regents degree prospectus information;

The placement and salary report of the Kansas Training Information Program; and

Any other information relevant to students’ understanding of potential earnings as determined by the Department of Labor and each branch of the armed services of the U.S. military.

According to the Kansas Governor, the bill also authorizes KSDE to enter into memorandums of understanding and other agreements with state agencies as needed to accomplish the task.

Gov. Kelly said House Bill 2101 extends the current transfer of the first $10.5 million credited to the Expanded Lottery Act Revenues Fund to the Kan-grow Engineering Fund - KU, KSU and WSU, with each receiving $3.5 million each for FY 2023 - 2032. She said the transfer started in FY 2013 and is currently scheduled to end with the transfer in FY 2022.

According to Gov. Kelly, House Bill 2165, as amended, will amend the definition of an antique vehicle for vehicle registration purposes.

The Kansas Governor said House Bill 2167, as amended, will add two exceptions to the law which requires a license plate to be attached to the rear of a vehicle. She said the bill will allow concrete mixer trucks the opportunity to display a license plate on the front instead of the back and would change the requirement in which a dump truck with a gross weight of 26,000 pounds or more can display a license plate on the front would not apply to a vehicle registered as a farm truck.

Gov. Kelly said House Bill 2245, as amended, would add a law to authorize the Division of Vehicles, Department of Revenue, to collect emergency contact information and would provide for the use of the information by law enforcement agencies.

According to Gov. Kelly, House Bill 2247, as amended, will designate parts of the highway in Johnson, Marshall and Norton counties as memorial highways and would designate certain bridges in Cowley, Riley and Seward counties as memorial bridges.

Gov. Kelly said House Bill 2379 enacts the Peer-to-Peer Vehicle Sharing Program Act.

According to Gov. Kelly, Senate Bill 16 will amend statutes to remove requirements that reports and certifications be provided to the Legislative Division of Post Audit, the Post Auditor or the Legislative Post Audit Committee.

Gov. Kelly said Senate Bill 89, as amended, will amend the law on securing loads on vehicles to create an exemption for trucks, trailers or semitrailers when hauling agricultural forage commodities intrastate from the production site to a market or place of storage to place of use. She said the bill will state this exemption would not apply to trucks, trailers or semitrailers hauling hay bales or other packaged or bunded forage commodities. She said continuing law requires securing a load on a vehicle so as to prevent any of the load from dropping, sifting, leaking or escaping.

