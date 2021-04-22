Advertisement

Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes transgender athlete bill

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks with reporters after vetoing a plan from Republican legislators...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks with reporters after vetoing a plan from Republican legislators for cutting state income taxes, Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The measure would have saved taxpayers $284 million over three years, but the Democratic governor called it fiscally irresponsible. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a bill on Thursday that would ban transgender athletes from playing on school sports teams for girls and women. The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, passed by the Kansas legislature earlier this month, requires K-12 female athletic teams in the state to only include females biological at birth.

On Thursday, Gov. Kelly said the legislation sends a “devastating message that Kansas is not welcoming to all children and their families, including those who are transgender - who are already at a higher risk of bullying, discrimination, and suicide,”

“As Kansans, we should be focused on how to include all students in extracurricular activities rather than how to exclude those who may be different than us. Kansas is an inclusive state and our laws should reflect our values. This law does not do that,” said the governor. “This bill would also undoubtedly harm our ability to attract and retain businesses. It would send a signal to prospective companies that Kansas is more focused on unnecessary and divisive legislation than strategic, pro-growth lawmaking.”

Opponents of the bill said it could prevent Kansas from future NCAA tournament rounds which have been hosted in both Kansas City and Wichita.

Following the bill’s passage, the NCAA issued a release stating that when it comes to tournaments, its policy “directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected.”

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson and Senator Renee Erickson, both Republicans, also issued a response to the governor’s veto.

“It’s not surprising but nonetheless disappointing that Governor Kelly opted to veto the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act and capitulate to the mistruths and extreme rhetoric offered by the left. The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act is as simple as it sounds – it ensures fairness. It’s not about anything else other than that, and no state should allow itself to be intimidated by big corporations or the NCAA into pretending otherwise. We will continue to fight for fairness in women’s sports until this bill becomes law.”

Other states that have vetoed transgender athlete bills include North Dakota and South Dakota.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
generic
Mushroom hunters find human skull in Saline County
A person was seriously injured after reports of a tree fell on someone.
Fallen tree limb seriously injures man in west Wichita
Wichita Police are looking for a charcoal-colored mustang that has a rapidly back-firing exhaust.
Update: Wichita Police find car with rapidly backfiring exhaust
Wichita police say 17-year-old Adrian Pack ran from her home on Feb. 21.
Wichita police ask for help in search for missing teen

Latest News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters following a tour of a childcare...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes pair of bills amending school curriculums
The K9, Turbo, was trained to reduce contraband within the detention facility.
Sedgwick County Detention Facility adds K9 to reduce contraband
Dodge City man arrested for attempted murder in December shooting
The remains of Harold Bates, 27, were among those recently identified from the Attack on Pearl...
Remains of Rush Center sailor killed in Attack on Pearl Harbor identified