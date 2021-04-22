Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes pair of bills amending school curriculums

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a pair of bills that the state board of education has said limits its authority in public education.

The bills would require students to pass a civics test and financial literacy course to graduate high school and restricts the gun-safety curriculum public schools are able to use in their classrooms.

The board said they don’t oppose the policy in the bills, but that the state board and local districts should make the decisions for their curriculums and graduation requirements.

“The Kansas Constitution endows our state Board of Education with the authority to set the curriculum for our public schools. We should let the state Board of Education do that job, not the Legislature. This is legislative overreach. I encourage the Legislature to work with the State Board of Education to modify curriculum,” Kelly said in a release.

Earlier today, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly also vetoed a bill that would ban transgender athletes from playing on school sports teams for girls and women.

