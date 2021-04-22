KDHE adds Minnesota, several countries to travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment amended its travel quarantine list on Thursday adding the state of Minnesota and the countries of Argentina, Aruba, Bahrain, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Sweden and Turkey. The state of Connecticut and countries San Marino, Estonia and Jordan have been removed from the quarantine list.

A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Traveled on or after April 22 to Minnesota or the countries of Argentina, Aruba, Bahrain, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Sweden and Turkey.

Traveled on or after April 8 to Pennsylvania or the countries of Andorra, Bermuda, Curacao, Poland, Serbia or Uruguay.

Traveled on or after March 26 to Delaware, Michigan or Rhode Island or the country of Hungary.

Traveled on or after March 12 to New Jersey or New York or the country of State of Palestine.

Traveled between April 8 – April 22 to Connecticut.

Traveled between March 26 – April 22 to Jordan.

Traveled between March 12 – April 22 to Estonia.

Traveled between Feb. 26 – April 22 to San Marino.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The travel quarantine period is seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing, with release from quarantine on Day 8 and Day 11, respectively. Further information on quarantine periods can be found on KDHE’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.