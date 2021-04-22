Advertisement

Oklahoma governor signs bill to crack down on protesters

In this Sunday, May 31, 2020, file photo, protesters surround a truck shortly before it drove...
In this Sunday, May 31, 2020, file photo, protesters surround a truck shortly before it drove through the group injuring several on Interstate 244 in Tulsa, Okla. The group was protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on May 25 and commemorating the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.(Source: Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Wednesday to crack down on protesters by increasing penalties for blocking roadways and granting immunity to motorists who kill or injure rioters.

The bill was one of 44 bills signed into law by the Republican governor and one of a series of GOP-backed proposals across the country aimed at cracking down on protesters.

The bill makes it a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine to block a public street and grant criminal and civil immunity to motorists that kill or injure someone while fleeing a riot.

Supporters of the bill said it was prompted mostly by an incident in Tulsa last summer in which a pickup truck drove through a crowd gathered on a Tulsa interstate while protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Several people were injured, including one paralyzed from the waist down after falling from an overpass. The driver, whose family was in the car, was not charged.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
generic
Mushroom hunters find human skull in Saline County
A person was seriously injured after reports of a tree fell on someone.
Fallen tree limb seriously injures man in west Wichita
Wichita Police are looking for a charcoal-colored mustang that has a rapidly back-firing exhaust.
Update: Wichita Police find car with rapidly backfiring exhaust
Wichita police say 17-year-old Adrian Pack ran from her home on Feb. 21.
Wichita police ask for help in search for missing teen

Latest News

LIVE: The funeral of Daunte Wright
A college student in New York is recovering as police continue to search for the suspect who...
GRAPHIC: Acid thrown in college student’s face outside her home in N.Y.
The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speaks over the casket of Daunte Wright, alongside attorneys...
Daunte Wright to be eulogized at Minneapolis funeral
A college student in New York is recovering as police continue to search for the suspect who...
GRAPHIC: Acid thrown in college student's face outside her home in N.Y.
The CDC and the FDA recommended on Tuesday the U.S. pause the use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine...
J&J vaccine ‘pause’ latest messaging challenge for officials