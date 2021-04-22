Advertisement

Sedgwick County Detention Facility adds K9 to reduce contraband

The K9, Turbo, was trained to reduce contraband within the detention facility.
The K9, Turbo, was trained to reduce contraband within the detention facility.(Segdwick County Sheriffs)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following issues with contraband in the Sedgwick County detention Facility, the sheriff’s office has brought in a K9 to combat it.

The K9, Turbo, was trained to reduce contraband within the detention facility.

“Contraband within the facility has been an ongoing issue that the Sheriff’s Office is proactively searching for approaches to combat it,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
generic
Mushroom hunters find human skull in Saline County
A person was seriously injured after reports of a tree fell on someone.
Fallen tree limb seriously injures man in west Wichita
Wichita Police are looking for a charcoal-colored mustang that has a rapidly back-firing exhaust.
Update: Wichita Police find car with rapidly backfiring exhaust
Wichita police say 17-year-old Adrian Pack ran from her home on Feb. 21.
Wichita police ask for help in search for missing teen

Latest News

Dodge City man arrested for attempted murder in December shooting
The remains of Harold Bates, 27, were among those recently identified from the Attack on Pearl...
Remains of Rush Center sailor killed in Attack on Pearl Harbor identified
In this Sunday, May 31, 2020, file photo, protesters surround a truck shortly before it drove...
Oklahoma governor signs bill to crack down on protesters
Organizers of an April 21 vigil in Hutchinson share message calling for police reform, racial...
Group gathered for vigil in Hutchinson shares message on police reform, racial justice