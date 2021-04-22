Sedgwick County Detention Facility adds K9 to reduce contraband

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following issues with contraband in the Sedgwick County detention Facility, the sheriff’s office has brought in a K9 to combat it.

The K9, Turbo, was trained to reduce contraband within the detention facility.

“Contraband within the facility has been an ongoing issue that the Sheriff’s Office is proactively searching for approaches to combat it,” the sheriff’s office said.

