Shower and storm chances Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we will have rain chances over south central Kansas to end the week, then get ready for a much warmer weekend.

A few showers will be possible this evening over south central Kansas before moving east of the Flint Hills by midnight. Any showers will remain light with amounts less than one-tenth of an inch.

Friday morning will start out milder than the past few days with low temperatures in the 40s for most of the state with 30s in northwest Kansas. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms is expected over south central and southeast Kansas Friday afternoon and evening. This rain will be heavier especially for areas southeast of the Turnpike where amounts could exceed one inch. The risk of any severe weather is low.

Sunshine will return for the weekend as temperatures begin to warm up with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday with upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday.

A stronger system will move into the Plains early next week, bringing chances for severe thunderstorms Tuesday. Check back for updates as we get closer.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A few evening showers, otherwise cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 45

Friday: Cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. Wind: SE/NE 5-15. High: 60

Friday Night: Evening showers and storms, then remaining cloudy. Wind: NE/N 5-15. Low: 45

Sat: High: 67 Morning clouds, afternoon sun.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 47 Mostly sunny; windy and warmer.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 61 Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy and windy; evening storms.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 51 A few morning showers; windy and cooler.

Thu: High: 69 Low: 45 Mostly sunny.

