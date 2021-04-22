Advertisement

Shower and storm chances Friday

Afternoon and evening storms over south central and southeast KS
Showers and storms expected over south central and southeast Kansas.
Showers and storms expected over south central and southeast Kansas.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we will have rain chances over south central Kansas to end the week, then get ready for a much warmer weekend.

A few showers will be possible this evening over south central Kansas before moving east of the Flint Hills by midnight. Any showers will remain light with amounts less than one-tenth of an inch.

Friday morning will start out milder than the past few days with low temperatures in the 40s for most of the state with 30s in northwest Kansas. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms is expected over south central and southeast Kansas Friday afternoon and evening. This rain will be heavier especially for areas southeast of the Turnpike where amounts could exceed one inch. The risk of any severe weather is low.

Sunshine will return for the weekend as temperatures begin to warm up with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday with upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday.

A stronger system will move into the Plains early next week, bringing chances for severe thunderstorms Tuesday. Check back for updates as we get closer.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A few evening showers, otherwise cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 45

Friday: Cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. Wind: SE/NE 5-15. High: 60

Friday Night: Evening showers and storms, then remaining cloudy. Wind: NE/N 5-15. Low: 45

Sat: High: 67 Morning clouds, afternoon sun.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 47 Mostly sunny; windy and warmer.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 61 Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy and windy; evening storms.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 51 A few morning showers; windy and cooler.

Thu: High: 69 Low: 45 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
generic
Mushroom hunters find human skull in Saline County
Wichita Police are looking for a charcoal-colored mustang that has a rapidly back-firing exhaust.
Update: Wichita Police find car with rapidly backfiring exhaust
A person was seriously injured after reports of a tree fell on someone.
Fallen tree limb seriously injures man in west Wichita
Wichita police say 17-year-old Adrian Pack ran from her home on Feb. 21.
Wichita police ask for help in search for missing teen

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our next weather maker will bring scattered showers today.
Wet weather returns Thursday
Rain chances return for some to finish the week.
Rain chances return to finish off the week
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a very cold morning across Kansas.
Warmer on Wednesday, wet on Thursday
It’s going to get cold again tonight, with a freeze likely across the state.
Freeze tonight, rain returns Thursday and Friday