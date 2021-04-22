Advertisement

U.S. Senate passes legislation to collect data on hate crimes

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday, April 22 passed bipartisan legislation from Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kansas and Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut that is intended to improve reporting on hate crimes. The Senate passed the Khalid Jabara and Heather Heyer National Opposition to Hate, Assault and Threats to Equality Act (Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act), which was included as an amendment to the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act that aims to combat a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes.

Josh Hawley, R-Missouri was the lone senator on Thursday to vote against anti-hate crime legislation after voting against advancement last week. Senator Roger Marshall, R-Kansas was among four senators who previously voted against advancing the bill last week but supported the final passage of the legislation with the amendment from Moran. Republican senators Tom Cotton, of Arkansas, Ted Cruz, of Texas and Tommy Tuberville, of Alabama also supported final legislation after previously voting against advancing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. The Hill reports that Senator Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, who also voted against advancing the bill last week, was not present for Thursday’s vote.

In addition to improving reporting on hate crimes, the bill introduced by Moran and Blumenthal encourages law enforcement prevention, training and education on hate crimes, establishes hate crime hotlines and aims to rehabilitate perpetrators of hate crimes through education and community service.

“Collecting information on hate crimes across the country will help us better understand the daily threats facing racial, religious and ethnic communities in the U.S.,” said Sen. Moran. “Hate crimes are unacceptable, and it’s important that state law enforcement officials have the resources to report hate crimes to the FBI to help end the senseless and targeted violence aimed at minority communities. I appreciate my colleagues who have worked diligently to bring this to the floor and for quickly passing our legislation.”

