USDA invests $615,000 in four Kansas towns to increase American biofuel availability

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWCH) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $615,000 through a grant to increase American ethanol and biodiesel availability. These funds were made available through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP).

This specific USDA grant will be used to create infrastructure to expand the sales and use of renewable fuels. This project will add and replace 33 dispensers and 4 storage tanks at four Triplett fueling stations located in Colby, Russell, Hays, and Goodland. This project will increase the amount of ethanol sold by over 7 million gallons per year. The purpose of this funding program is to assist owners of transportation fueling and fuel distribution facilities to expand the sales and use of ethanol and biofuel.

“Investments made through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program help both our agriculture and energy sectors,” said Rural Development Acting State Director for Kansas Dan Fischer. “Today’s investments help to expand infrastructure that will encourage the use of biofuels – increasing the possibility of energy security for years to come. Investments in higher blends infrastructure also helps provide stability for rural feedstock producers. USDA is dedicated to the economic prosperity of rural America; because when rural America prospers, all of America prospers.”

The USDA is investing $18.4 million in 20 states through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP) to build infrastructure to help expand the availability of higher-blend renewable fuels. The HBIIP program helps give consumers more environmentally-friendly fuel choices when they fill-up at the pump.

