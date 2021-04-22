Advertisement

Wet weather returns Thursday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our next weather maker will bring scattered showers today.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our next weather maker, the first of three over the next few days, moves in today. Scattered showers, mainly from late morning through the afternoon are a safe bet, but nothing heavy is expected.

Round two arrives on Friday with more widespread rain and a few storms. While the precipitation should be heavier than today, rainfall amounts will likely stay less than half an inch.

Clouds will keep temperatures below normal today and Friday. Highs in the lower to middle 50s this afternoon will climb into the lower to middle 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Warmer weather returns this weekend and even more so early next week. Highs in the 60s on Saturday will climb into the 70s on Sunday and 80s on Monday. The forecast also looks dry until Tuesday when thunderstorms, possibly severe, come back to Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, scattered showers. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 56.

Tonight: Evening showers, otherwise cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; afternoon showers/storms likely. Wind: SE/NE 5-15. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Evening showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/N 10-15. Low: 44.

Sat: High: 67. Low: 46. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 61. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Mon: High: 84. Low: 63. Mostly sunny, windy and warm.

Tue: High: 78. Low: 51. Partly cloudy; late day storms possible.

Wed: High: 68. Low: 47. Windy and cooler with a few showers.

