Where's Shane? Pro Kansas Miller Recycling Center

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?
By Shane Konicki
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s Earth Day-- a chance to spend a little time appreciating and helping clean up this wonderful place we call home! Today I’m out at the Pro Kansas Miller Recycling Center to learn about what they do, and how you can help if you’re wanting to do more recycling! You can find more info on them, and a list of the materials they accept to be recycled at www.prokansasrecycling.org.

