Wichita police ask for help in search for missing teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department reaches out to the public, asking for help in the effort to find 17-year-old Adriana Pack, a girl police say ran from her home two months ago, on Feb. 21.

Pack stands about 5′2 and weighs about 130 pounds, police say. She has brown hair and brown eyes. If you see her or know where she could be, call 911.

