Advertisement

Wichita police ask for help in search for missing teen

Wichita police say 17-year-old Adrian Pack ran from her home on Feb. 21.
Wichita police say 17-year-old Adrian Pack ran from her home on Feb. 21.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department reaches out to the public, asking for help in the effort to find 17-year-old Adriana Pack, a girl police say ran from her home two months ago, on Feb. 21.

Pack stands about 5′2 and weighs about 130 pounds, police say. She has brown hair and brown eyes. If you see her or know where she could be, call 911.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You'll soon be required to dial the area code when calling someone in the 785 and 620 area codes.
Ten-digit dialing begins soon in Kansas area codes
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Wichita Police are looking for individuals who were "actively participating" in a large...
Wichita Police need help identifying, locating people involved in Old Town disturbance
The "jumping worm" is an invasive species that experts fear could cause harm to soils in...
Invasive species of worm makes way to Midwest, could be harmful to Kansas soils
Wichita police arrested 51-year-old Tyrone Inkelaar on Tuesday following what they called a...
Man arrested for battery after road rage incident in S. Wichita

Latest News

In the Wichita area, there are fewer homes on the market and quick turnarounds on those that...
Significant housing shortage seen in Wichita, surrounding area
Wichita housing shortage
Realt estate professionals discuss housing shortage in Wichita area
COVID-19 vaccine
62 Kansas counties turning away latest vaccine shipments
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay
Conversations about police reform continue at national, local levels