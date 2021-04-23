Advertisement

4/20 souvenirs from Colorado land New Yorkers in Kansas jail

On Wednesday, the Phillips County Sheriff's Office arrested 4 people from New York for...
On Wednesday, the Phillips County Sheriff's Office arrested 4 people from New York for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia they obtained in Colorado.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people from New York for illegally possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office said it received a traffic complaint on Wednesday (April 21) about an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed. The Kansas Highway Patrol with the traffic stop which resulted in the recovery of a significant amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

“Four New York state residents were returning from the Colorado 420 festivities and thought it was a good idea to travel home with some souvenirs. This resulted in them spending some time in taxpayer-provided lodging at the Phillips County courthouse,” said the sheriff’s office in a post on Facebook.

Charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia are pending.

Posted by Phillips County KS Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

