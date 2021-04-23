Advertisement

CDC investigating Oregon woman’s death after J&J vaccine

Sharis Carr, a nurse at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center in Clarksdale,...
Sharis Carr, a nurse at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center in Clarksdale, Miss., holds a box containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (WCSC/AP) - Oregon health authorities say federal officials are investigating the death of a woman in her 50s who developed a blood clot and low platelets within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Oregon Health Authority learned of the probe on Tuesday, two days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began investigating.

The woman received the dose before the CDC ordered a pause on the vaccine amid concerns it could cause clotting.

“This appears to be extremely rare, with just six cases reported out of 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered,” OHA Senior Health Advisor Dr. Paul Cieslak said. “If you’ve received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, you should know that symptoms in all these cases have appeared within six to 13 days after vaccination. We’re recommending that anyone who has already been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be on the lookout for symptoms for 21 days after vaccination.”

He said symptoms to watch for include:

  • Severe headache
  • Leg pain
  • Shortness of breath
  • Abdominal Pain

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see their healthcare provider or seek emergency care, he said.

Those who received the J&J vaccine more than 21 days ago are “probably ok,” he said.

“We continue to believe that the existing COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated,” Cieslak said.

The Oregon Health Authority said in a statement that until the investigation is complete, “it cannot be concluded whether her death is related to the vaccine.”

Federal officials already were examining six reports of clots, including a death, out of more than 6.8 million Americans given the shot.

