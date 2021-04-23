Importance of vaccinations stressed as COVID-19 cases climb in Reno County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With an increase in positive COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, the Reno County Medical Collaborative is stressing the importance of vaccinations. The county reports its case count being down to nine on April 6, the lowest it had been since last summer. That number quickly increased, hovering to around 40 active cases.

The jump in the county’s positive test rate to 17.3 percent puts Reno County in the “Yellow Zone” for the week of April 26. Hutchinson Public Schools said for now, the district isn’t changing its learning model and doesn’t plan to do so for the remainder of the school year.

“Students who have not opted for remote learning will continue in-person classes,” the district said.

The Medical Collaborative is reminding community members in Reno County “to be vigilant in mitigating measures” that include social distancing, mask wearing and and sanitizing hands.” The county reports that 33 percent of Reno County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but the demand has decreased in the county. The county warns that “if case counts continue to rise, the need to quarantine will again become an issue for more individuals.”

“Fully immunized individuals do not need to quarantine if exposed, as their likelihood of getting infected is drastically reduced,” stressed Dr. Scott Pauly, Hutchinson Clinic. “Unimmunized individuals will have to quarantine, and that scenario is more likely for everyone when the numbers are high. It’s the vaccine or the virus, you choose.”

Kansas is vaccinating people 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and people 18 and older for the Moderna vaccine.

You can go to https://vaccinefinder.org/ to find locations that have the brand you are looking for. The Reno County Health Department is scheduling appointments and walk-ins or go online and visit the Hutchinson Clinic, Dillon’s pharmacies, Walmart or The Medicine Shoppe for availability.

