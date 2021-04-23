Kansas’ largest county considers allowing mask order to end

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - Elected officials in Kansas’ largest county are considering whether to get rid of a mask mandate, as a growing number of communities have done in recent weeks, and health officials aren’t opposing the move.

WDAF-TV reports that the issue goes before the Johnson County commission next Thursday, one day before the current mask order is set to expire.

The county’s current order includes a goal of vaccinating about 50% of the county’s residents who are 16 and older with at least one dose before lifting the mask mandate. Currently, that number stands at 45%.

Other counties that have ditched or weakened mask orders in recent weeks include Sedgwick County in the Wichita area and Shawnee County in the Topeka area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.