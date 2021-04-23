Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 3 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting

Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.
Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.

News outlets report three other people were wounded in the shooting Thursday night. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

One person has been taken into custody.

Police say the investigation spans several city blocks.

Police did not immediately say what led up to the shooting or announce a motive.

Authorities have not identified the person who died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks with reporters after vetoing a plan from Republican legislators...
Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes transgender athlete bill
Wichita Police are looking for a charcoal-colored mustang that has a rapidly back-firing exhaust.
Update: Wichita Police find car with rapidly backfiring exhaust
Arriving travelers walk by a sign in the baggage claim area of Terminal B at LaGuardia...
KDHE adds Minnesota, several countries to travel quarantine list
Wichita police say 17-year-old Adrian Pack ran from her home on Feb. 21.
Wichita police ask for help in search for missing teen
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters following a tour of a childcare...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes pair of bills amending school curriculums

Latest News

SpaceX astronauts, from left, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, European Space Agency astronaut...
SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket
Wichita teacher goes viral asking students to be a part of her special day
Wichita teacher goes viral asking students to be a part of her special day
Wichita teacher goes viral asking students to be a part of her special day
Wichita teacher goes viral asking students to be a part of her special day
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch carries four astronauts